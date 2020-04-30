|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'univers d'investissement du Fonds est centré principalement sur le marché des actions immobilières internationales. L'objectif est de tirer profit des opportunités offertes par cette classe d'actifs. La politique de gestion combine une approche « bottom-up » privilégiant les fondamentaux des sociétés (croissance, valorisation, rendement) et une allocation à la fois géographique et par type d'immobilier. La cyclicité est atténuée partiellement par des investissements en obligations et/ou placements monétaires.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-13.11%
|+0.45%
|-17.13%
|-10.53%
|-6.04%
|+0.88%
|+594.75%
|Catégorie
|
-19.63%
|
0.25%
|
-23.77%
|
-18.91%
|
-12.75%
|
-4.58%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|19-01-1981
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCPE
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Immobilier - Indirect International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 10%
-FTSE EPRA Nareit Europe PR EUR 50%
-MSCI World/Real Estate GR USD 30%
-FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix 3-5Y 1600 TR EUR 10%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|107 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|12.72%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.18
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|0.88%