Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Amundi Obligataire Diversifié ESR       QS0009029891

AMUNDI OBLIGATAIRE DIVERSIFIÉ ESR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 12/05
162.64 EUR   -0.25%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Il est un FCPE nourricier du fonds AMUNDI RESA OBLIG DIVERSIFIE, (prospectus joint) également classé en « Obligations et autres titres de créance libellés en euro ». La performance du FCPE sera celle du maître diminué des frais de gestion propres au nourricier. L'orientation du FCP AMUNDI RESA OBLIG DIVERSIFIE est la suivante : L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à rechercher, à travers une politique active d'allocation d'actifs et de sélection de titres, une performance à moyen terme supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indice Barclays Euro Aggregate. La réalisation de l'objectif passe par une recherche de diversification des investissements, limitant ainsi le risque encouru.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Obligataire Diversifié ESR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -1.13% +1.24% -2.79% -1.33% +1.77% +5.06% +78.24%
Catégorie -2.22% 1.18% -3.28% -2.28% 0.1% 1.91% -
Indice -0.63% 0.72% -2.3% -0.93% 2.58% 7.26% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Diversifiées
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1618 Investment Bond Euro-9.06%-8.94%NC17 M EUR
2P Invest Multi Asset ESG Bond R-1.08%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Euro Bond-Mix A-1.13%1.99%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Euro Bond-Mix T-1.09%2.02%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Europa Bond-Mix I A-0.90%-0.13%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Europa Bond-Mix R A-0.97%-1.09%NC0 M EUR
A17 Mündelportfolio-0.28%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Profile 1 A EUR Acc-3.29%-1.06%NC28 M EUR
AAF-Profile 1 I EUR Acc-3.24%-0.64%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Verzekering Zeer Defensief-2.57%-2.41%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 04-03-2003

Gérant Depuis
Stéphanie Krall 13-07-2016
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 04-03-2003
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Diversifiées
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 424 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 3.69%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.61
Performance moyenne 3 ans 5.06%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group