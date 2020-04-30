Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Il est un FCPE nourricier du fonds AMUNDI RESA OBLIG DIVERSIFIE, (prospectus joint) également classé en « Obligations et autres titres de créance libellés en euro ». La performance du FCPE sera celle du maître diminué des frais de gestion propres au nourricier. L'orientation du FCP AMUNDI RESA OBLIG DIVERSIFIE est la suivante : L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à rechercher, à travers une politique active d'allocation d'actifs et de sélection de titres, une performance à moyen terme supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indice Barclays Euro Aggregate. La réalisation de l'objectif passe par une recherche de diversification des investissements, limitant ainsi le risque encouru.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Obligataire Diversifié ESR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -1.13% +1.24% -2.79% -1.33% +1.77% +5.06% +78.24% Catégorie -2.22% 1.18% -3.28% -2.28% 0.1% 1.91% - Indice -0.63% 0.72% -2.3% -0.93% 2.58% 7.26% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.