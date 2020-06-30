|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, la recherche d'une performance annualisée de 5 % au-delà de l'EONIA capitalisé, indice représentatif du taux monétaire de la zone euro, à travers une gestion discrétionnaire et flexible d'exposition aux différents marchés internationaux d'actions, de taux et de devises, et après prise en compte des frais courants.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Patrimoine C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-07-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-2.56%
|-0.76%
|+8.48%
|-2.78%
|-0.37%
|+2.06%
|+17.39%
|Catégorie
|
-4.77%
|
0.79%
|
8.14%
|
-4.88%
|
-1.47%
|
2.63%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|07-02-2012
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|2226 M EUR au 30-06-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|7.82%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.13
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|2.06%