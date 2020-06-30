Connexion
Amundi Patrimoine C       FR0011199371

AMUNDI PATRIMOINE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 09/07
117.27 EUR   -0.10%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, la recherche d'une performance annualisée de 5 % au-delà de l'EONIA capitalisé, indice représentatif du taux monétaire de la zone euro, à travers une gestion discrétionnaire et flexible d'exposition aux différents marchés internationaux d'actions, de taux et de devises, et après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Patrimoine C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.56% -0.76% +8.48% -2.78% -0.37% +2.06% +17.39%
Catégorie -4.77% 0.79% 8.14% -4.88% -1.47% 2.63% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Patrimoine C-2.56%2.06%2226M EUR2%
Amundi Patrimoine MC-2.22%4.22%23M EUR2%
Amundi Patrimoine OC-1.69%6.23%127M EUR0.1%
Amundi Patrimoine IC-5.85%-3.43%NC1M EUR0.8%
Amundi Patrimoine RC-2.05%0.00%NC0M EUR1%
Amundi Patrimoine Retraite C-1.95%0.00%NC0M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking-3.32%7.69%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI2.49%-15.97%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-4.04%6.95%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active-1.40%0.62%NC24 M EUR
2i Sélection-7.39%-0.93%NC97 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR-7.17%0.00%NC18 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-2.93%-1.96%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-3.56%-5.41%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb A-10.44%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb I-7.28%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 07-02-2012

Gérant Depuis
Bruno Saugnac 01-12-2016
Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger 01-03-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-02-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 2226 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-06-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 7.82%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.13
Performance moyenne 3 ans 2.06%
