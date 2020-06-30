Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion est, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, la recherche d'une performance annualisée de 5 % au-delà de l'EONIA capitalisé, indice représentatif du taux monétaire de la zone euro, à travers une gestion discrétionnaire et flexible d'exposition aux différents marchés internationaux d'actions, de taux et de devises, et après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Patrimoine C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-07-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -2.56% -0.76% +8.48% -2.78% -0.37% +2.06% +17.39% Catégorie -4.77% 0.79% 8.14% -4.88% -1.47% 2.63% -

