|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste, sur un horizon de placement de 3 ans, à réaliser une performance annualisée de 3,5 %, à travers une gestion de type discrétionnaire et flexible, et après prise en compte des frais courants.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Vie P C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2019
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+8.52%
|+0.26%
|+0.52%
|+3%
|+8.32%
|+7.52%
|+55.4%
|Catégorie
|
7.59%
|
0.16%
|
0.62%
|
2.71%
|
6.59%
|
5.71%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente - International
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|27-04-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Actifs nets de la part
|2666 M EUR au 30-11-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PwC Sellam
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|2.87%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|1.05
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|7.52%