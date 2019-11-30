Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste, sur un horizon de placement de 3 ans, à réaliser une performance annualisée de 3,5 %, à travers une gestion de type discrétionnaire et flexible, et après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Vie P C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +8.52% +0.26% +0.52% +3% +8.32% +7.52% +55.4% Catégorie 7.59% 0.16% 0.62% 2.71% 6.59% 5.71% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Amundi Vie O2 C 1.54% 0.00% NC 30M EUR 0.1% Amundi Vie PERI C 0.00% 0.00% NC 0M EUR 1.25% Amundi Vie P C 8.52% 7.52% 2666M EUR 1.25%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.