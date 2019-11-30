Connexion
Amundi Vie P C       FR0000973802

AMUNDI VIE P C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/12
23.31 EUR   +0.13%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste, sur un horizon de placement de 3 ans, à réaliser une performance annualisée de 3,5 %, à travers une gestion de type discrétionnaire et flexible, et après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Vie P C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +8.52% +0.26% +0.52% +3% +8.32% +7.52% +55.4%
Catégorie 7.59% 0.16% 0.62% 2.71% 6.59% 5.71% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Vie O2 C1.54%0.00%NC30M EUR0.1%
Amundi Vie PERI C0.00%0.00%NC0M EUR1.25%
Amundi Vie P C8.52%7.52%2666M EUR1.25%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF Global Low Eurobank I3.92%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1618 Investment World Balanced EUR7.69%6.64%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Defensiv-Pensionsfonds T7.41%6.64%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken KMU-Fonds T6.26%5.16%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Strategie Klassik T7.35%4.53%NC0 M EUR
36 Laffitte7.55%0.00%NC14 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Core Dimensional + A8.37%2.66%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Core Dimensional + I9.16%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Multi Manager Mod A9.11%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Multi Manager Mod I9.89%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 27-04-2001

Gérant Depuis
Bruno Saugnac 21-04-2015
Marlène Blot 21-04-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON

Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 2666 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PwC Sellam
Volatilité au 30-11-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 2.87%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.05
Performance moyenne 3 ans 7.52%
