AP Moller Maersk : Agenda economique du vendredi 17 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
FRANCFORT - 10h00 Comptes courants zone euro / juin
BRUXELLES - 11h00 Inflation zone euro (définitif) / juillet
WASHINGTON - 16h00 Indice de confiance du Michigan (1re estimation) / août
COPENHAGUE - AP Moeller-Maersk / résultats du T2
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Les informations économiques et financières en français
LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS
La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE
LES VALEURS DU JOUR
LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris