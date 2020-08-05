Connexion
ARGAN

(ARG)
Argan : Availability of the English version of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report

05/08/2020 | 17:45

Publication of documents – Wednesday 5 August 2020 – 5:45 p.m.

Availability of the English version of the
2020 Half-Year Financial Report

Argan announces the publication today of the English translation of its 2020 Half-Year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel 2020).

The French and English versions of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report are available on the website of the Company (www.argan.fr), section « Espace Investisseurs / Infos réglementées / Documentation Financière ».

Copies of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report are also available free of charge from the registered office of Argan at 21, rue Beffroy - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at 30 June 2020, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 2.9 million sq. meters, comprising 85 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €2.7 billion and generating annual rental income of €140 million.
ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices.
The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 1st July  2007.




Francis Albertinelli – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Marie-Caroline Schwartz – General Counsel
Tel: 01 47 47 05 46
E-mail: contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr


 

Aude Vayre – Media relations
Tel: 01 53 32 84 79 / 07 62 72 71 15
Philippe Ronceau – Investor relations
E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com		  

Pièce jointe

Données financières
CA 2019 102 M 121 M -
Résultat net 2019 215 M 256 M -
Dette nette 2019 1 581 M 1 880 M -
PER 2019 6,39x
Rendement 2019 2,45%
Capitalisation 1 976 M 2 326 M -
VE / CA 2018 17,5x
VE / CA 2019 32,4x
Nbr Employés 26
Flottant 42,0%
Graphique ARGAN
Durée : Période :
Argan : Graphique analyse technique Argan | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARGAN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Ronan Le Lan Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean-Claude Le Lan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francis Albertinelli Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Florence Soulé de Lafont Member-Supervisory Board
Bernard Thévenin Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARGAN14.18%2 326
PROLOGIS, INC.18.45%78 007
GOODMAN GROUP28.35%22 432
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION14.42%14 785
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.28.62%8 279
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST16.83%8 204
