Aurea : Document de référence 2018

Rapport Annuel 2018 - Document de référence Page 5

AUREA est coté sur Euronext Paris Compartiment C sous le code ISIN FR0000039232 et le mnémonique AURE.

AUREA fait partie des indices CAC Industrial®, CAC

Mid&Small®, CAC Small® et ENT PEA-PME 150®.

L'action AUREA est éligible aux PEA-PME.

AURE

LISTED

EURONEXT

AUREA's strategy

AUREA Group operates in the environment and sustainable development sector. AUREA specializes in recycling used motor oils, aluminum, copper, zinc, cadmium, lead, mercury, PVC, complex plastics and tyres.

Our vision is to create a dynamic group by regrouping small and medium sized companies that are leaders in their respective areas of activity field, and to actively participate in safeguarding the planet.

Our strategy is to create a specialized sustainable development group, most notably in recycling and the regeneration of raw materials, by federating individual companies and developing new recycling processes.

The number of products and materials, which are recycled such as oils, electronics, a large variety of plastics, tyres and metals continues to increase ... Many small companies have developed new recycling techniques and processes that have enabled them to grow. Larger industrial groups tend to show only a limited interest for these entities individually thus explaining why AUREA specializes in regrouping such industrial businesses.

AUREA pursues two development strategies: external (acquisitions) and organic growth (industrial developments). The group defines itself as an "opportunistic industrialist" and searches out niches in which AUREA can become a significant player and where opportunities exist to industrialize the recycling processes and make them profitable. AUREA promotes and supports the growth and development of these entities by providing them with access to financing and industrial expertise.