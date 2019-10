Aurea : O.P.R.A. - Avis Euronext - Calendrier

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Centralized buy-back offer AUREA LOCATION: Paris NOTICE: PAR_20190930_10828_EUR DATE: 30/09/2019 MARKET: EURONEXT PARIS

On 30/09/2019, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") announced that the buy-back offer on AUREA shares (the "Offer") will be opened from 01/10/2019 until 22/10/2019 inclusive.

Accordingly, the purpose of the notice is to recall the terms of the Offer and specify the timetable and conditions of its realization.

1 - Main terms of the tender Offer

Offer period From 01/10/2019 until 22/10/2019 inclusive Bidder AUREA Presenting bank Le Crédit Lyonnais Securities subject to the Offer AUREA shares (ISIN FR000039232 / symbol AURE) Maximum securities to be tendered to the Offer 2.300.000 AUREA shares (refer to the section 1.3.3 of the Bidder'sNote d'information) Price of the Offer EUR 6.50 per share Brokerage fees N/A Proration Applicable (refer to the section 1.3.4 of the Bidder'sNote d'information) Success threshold N/A Centralizing agent Euronext Paris SA (refer to the section 2 of the present notice) Offer document Note d'information of the Bidder - AMF visa no. 19-454 dated 24/09/2019

