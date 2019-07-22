|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AVIVA INVESTORS LUXEMBOURG SA
To increase the value of the Shareholder's investment over the long term (5 years or more).The Sub-Fund invests principally in the equities of European companies which facilitate the transition to a low carbon economic model. It excludes fossil fuel companies and has two investment sleeves: . a Solutions sleeve, which allocates to companies whose goods and services provide solution for climate change mitigation and adaptation; . a Transition sleeve, which allocates to stocks whose business models positively align with and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies will need to adapt to the impacts of a warmer world on their value chain and the economy at large.
|Performances du fonds : Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq A Acc
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-07-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.83%
|+1.31%
|+14.57%
|-5.1%
| -
| -
|+4.92%
|Catégorie
|
-0.98%
|
0.54%
|
18.7%
|
-1.14%
|
7.59%
|
23.54%
|
-
|Indice
|
-4.64%
|-0.84%
|10.63%
|-6.56%
|
3.15%
|
24.93%
|
-
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|22-07-2019
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Ecologie
|
Benchmark
|MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|2 M EUR au 31-05-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|J. P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg S.A.
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati