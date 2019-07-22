To increase the value of the Shareholder's investment over the long term (5 years or more).The Sub-Fund invests principally in the equities of European companies which facilitate the transition to a low carbon economic model. It excludes fossil fuel companies and has two investment sleeves: . a Solutions sleeve, which allocates to companies whose goods and services provide solution for climate change mitigation and adaptation; . a Transition sleeve, which allocates to stocks whose business models positively align with and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies will need to adapt to the impacts of a warmer world on their value chain and the economy at large.