Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq A Acc       LU1985004537

AVIVA INVESTORS CLMT TRST EURO EQ A ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 09/07
10.49 EUR   +0.15%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AVIVA INVESTORS LUXEMBOURG SA
To increase the value of the Shareholder's investment over the long term (5 years or more).The Sub-Fund invests principally in the equities of European companies which facilitate the transition to a low carbon economic model. It excludes fossil fuel companies and has two investment sleeves: . a Solutions sleeve, which allocates to companies whose goods and services provide solution for climate change mitigation and adaptation; . a Transition sleeve, which allocates to stocks whose business models positively align with and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies will need to adapt to the impacts of a warmer world on their value chain and the economy at large.
Performances du fonds : Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq A Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.83% +1.31% +14.57% -5.1% - - +4.92%
Catégorie -0.98% 0.54% 18.7% -1.14% 7.59% 23.54% -
Indice -4.64% -0.84% 10.63% -6.56% 3.15% 24.93% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq A Acc-4.83%0.00%NC2M EUR1.5%
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq I Acc-4.43%0.00%NC3M EUR0.75%
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq R Acc-4.35%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq K Acc-4.17%0.00%NC153M EUR0.75%
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq Ry Acc-4.70%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Aviva Investors Luxembourg SA
Date de création 22-07-2019

Gérant Depuis
Frédéric Guignard 22-07-2019
Françoise Cespedes 22-07-2019
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 22-07-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Ecologie
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 2 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur J. P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg S.A.
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
