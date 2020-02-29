Stratégie du fonds géré par AVIVA INVESTORS FRANCE En investissant sur les marchés de taux internationaux, la SICAV a pour objectif de réaliser, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à deux ans, une performance supérieure à l'indice composite Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global Agg Credit TR Hedge EUR (70%) + Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global High Yield TR Hedge EUR (30%).

Performances du fonds : Aviva Oblig International A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -10.78% -11.81% -10.65% -9.1% -5.8% -0.28% +1332.77% Catégorie -6.92% -7.85% -6.9% -6.57% -3.48% -2.27% - Indice 0.33% -1.18% 0.14% -0.17% 4.12% 5.96% -

