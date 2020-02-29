Connexion
Aviva Oblig International A/I       FR0000097495

AVIVA OBLIG INTERNATIONAL A/I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 17/03
112.38 EUR   -2.20%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AVIVA INVESTORS FRANCE
En investissant sur les marchés de taux internationaux, la SICAV a pour objectif de réaliser, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à deux ans, une performance supérieure à l'indice composite Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global Agg Credit TR Hedge EUR (70%) + Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global High Yield TR Hedge EUR (30%).
Performances du fonds : Aviva Oblig International A/I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -10.78% -11.81% -10.65% -9.1% -5.8% -0.28% +1332.77%
Catégorie -6.92% -7.85% -6.9% -6.57% -3.48% -2.27% -
Indice 0.33% -1.18% 0.14% -0.17% 4.12% 5.96% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Aviva Investors France
Date de création 31-12-1985

Gérant Depuis
Alban Tourrade 01-01-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-12-1985
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Flexibles
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -BBgBarc Global High Yield TR Hdg EUR 30%
-BBgBarc Gbl Agg Credit TR Hdg EUR 70%
Actifs nets de la part 413 M EUR au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale
Volatilité au 29-02-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 3.43%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.17
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.28%
