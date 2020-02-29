|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AVIVA INVESTORS FRANCE
En investissant sur les marchés de taux internationaux, la SICAV a pour objectif de réaliser, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à deux ans, une performance supérieure à l'indice composite Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global Agg Credit TR Hedge EUR (70%) + Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global High Yield TR Hedge EUR (30%).
|
|Performances du fonds : Aviva Oblig International A/I
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-03-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-10.78%
|-11.81%
|-10.65%
|-9.1%
|-5.8%
|-0.28%
|+1332.77%
|Catégorie
|
-6.92%
|
-7.85%
|
-6.9%
|
-6.57%
|
-3.48%
|
-2.27%
|
-
|Indice
|
0.33%
|-1.18%
|0.14%
|-0.17%
|
4.12%
|
5.96%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Flexibles
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-12-1985
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations EUR Flexibles
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-BBgBarc Global High Yield TR Hdg EUR 30%
-BBgBarc Gbl Agg Credit TR Hdg EUR 70%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|413 M EUR au 29-02-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|3.43%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|1.17
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-0.28%