Stratégie du fonds géré par AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration (le « Nourricier ») est investi en permanence et en totalité dans un seul OPCVM, AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration, un compartiment de la SICAV luxembourgeoise AXA World Funds. AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration investira dans la classe d'actions M du Maître AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration. L'objectif de gestion d'AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration est le même que celui d'AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration. Rappel de l'objectif de gestion du Maître AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration : L'objectif du Compartiment vise à générer une performance pour votre investissement, mesurée en EUR, à partir d'un portefeuille d'obligations géré activement.

Performances du fonds : AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration D

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -1.57% +0.27% -1.77% -1.5% -0.64% -2.26% +149.04% Catégorie -2.19% 1.19% -3.31% -2.23% 0.12% 1.87% - Indice -0.37% 0.98% -2.21% -0.91% 2.8% 7.35% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration C -1.58% -2.26% 1M EUR 1% AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration D -1.57% -2.26% 13M EUR 1%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.