AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration D       FR0000979148

AXA EURO AGGREGATE SHORT DURATION D
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/05
250.4 EUR   +0.18%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS
AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration (le « Nourricier ») est investi en permanence et en totalité dans un seul OPCVM, AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration, un compartiment de la SICAV luxembourgeoise AXA World Funds. AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration investira dans la classe d'actions M du Maître AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration. L'objectif de gestion d'AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration est le même que celui d'AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration. Rappel de l'objectif de gestion du Maître AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration : L'objectif du Compartiment vise à générer une performance pour votre investissement, mesurée en EUR, à partir d'un portefeuille d'obligations géré activement.
Performances du fonds : AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration D
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -1.57% +0.27% -1.77% -1.5% -0.64% -2.26% +149.04%
Catégorie -2.19% 1.19% -3.31% -2.23% 0.12% 1.87% -
Indice -0.37% 0.98% -2.21% -0.91% 2.8% 7.35% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration C-1.58%-2.26%1M EUR1%
AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration D-1.57%-2.26%13M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Diversifiées
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1618 Investment Bond Euro-9.06%-8.94%NC17 M EUR
2P Invest Multi Asset ESG Bond R-0.89%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Euro Bond-Mix A-0.99%2.13%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Euro Bond-Mix T-0.91%2.21%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Europa Bond-Mix I A-0.79%-0.03%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Europa Bond-Mix R A-0.85%-0.97%NC0 M EUR
A17 Mündelportfolio-0.14%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Profile 1 A EUR Acc-3.27%-1.04%NC28 M EUR
AAF-Profile 1 I EUR Acc-3.22%-0.64%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Verzekering Zeer Defensief-2.50%-2.35%NC0 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion AXA Investment Managers Paris
Date de création 11-01-1994

Gérant Depuis
Sunjay Mulot 01-03-2010
Johann Plé 01-03-2011
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-01-1994
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Diversifiées
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark FTSE EuroBIG 1-5 Yr EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 13 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 1.85%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.16
Performance moyenne 3 ans -2.26%
