|Stratégie du fonds géré par AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS
AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration (le « Nourricier ») est investi en permanence et en totalité dans un seul OPCVM, AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration, un compartiment de la SICAV luxembourgeoise AXA World Funds. AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration investira dans la classe d'actions M du Maître AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration. L'objectif de gestion d'AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration est le même que celui d'AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration. Rappel de l'objectif de gestion du Maître AXA World Funds - Euro Aggregate Short Duration : L'objectif du Compartiment vise à générer une performance pour votre investissement, mesurée en EUR, à partir d'un portefeuille d'obligations géré activement.
|Performances du fonds : AXA Euro Aggregate Short Duration D
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-05-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-1.57%
|+0.27%
|-1.77%
|-1.5%
|-0.64%
|-2.26%
|+149.04%
|Catégorie
-2.19%
1.19%
-3.31%
-2.23%
0.12%
1.87%
-
|Indice
-0.37%
|0.98%
|-2.21%
|-0.91%
2.8%
7.35%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Diversifiées
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-01-1994
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations EUR Diversifiées
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|FTSE EuroBIG 1-5 Yr EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|13 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|1.85%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.16
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-2.26%