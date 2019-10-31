The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long term capital growth. Typical investors would seek long-term capital growth measured in USD from an actively managed portfolio of listed equity and equity related securities. The Sub-Fund will seek to achieve its objectives by investing at least two thirds of its net assets in equities and equity-related instruments issued by all cap companies worldwide which operate within the growing theme relating to robotic and robotic related technology. To seek long-term growth of your investment, in USD, from an actively managed listed equity and equity-related securities portfolio.