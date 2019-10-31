Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  AXAWF Fram Robotech A Cap EUR       LU1536921650

AXAWF FRAM ROBOTECH A CAP EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 27/11
144.7 EUR   +0.97%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AXA FUNDS MANAGEMENT S.A.
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long term capital growth. Typical investors would seek long-term capital growth measured in USD from an actively managed portfolio of listed equity and equity related securities. The Sub-Fund will seek to achieve its objectives by investing at least two thirds of its net assets in equities and equity-related instruments issued by all cap companies worldwide which operate within the growing theme relating to robotic and robotic related technology. To seek long-term growth of your investment, in USD, from an actively managed listed equity and equity-related securities portfolio.
Performances du fonds : AXAWF Fram Robotech A Cap EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +38.31% +7.74% +16.15% +19.36% +26.85% - +44.7%
Catégorie 37.29% 5.39% 12.2% 19.35% 33.54% 62.11% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2019
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2019
Long Court Nets
Actions 97.25% 0% 97.25%
Liquidités 4.63% 1.88% 2.75%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
AXAWF Fram Robotech F Cap USD39.21%0.00%NC57M USD0.75%
AXAWF Fram Robotech G Cap USD39.84%0.00%NC6M USD0.6%
AXAWF Fram Robotech I Cap CHF39.73%0.00%NC0M CHF0%
AXAWF Fram Robotech I Cap EUR39.56%0.00%NC62M EUR0.6%
AXAWF Fram Robotech I Cap GBP38.97%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
AXAWF Fram Robotech I Cap USD39.52%0.00%NC104M USD0.6%
AXAWF Fram Robotech A Cap EUR38.31%0.00%NC164M EUR1.5%
AXAWF Fram Robotech A Cap USD38.27%0.00%NC189M USD1.5%
AXAWF Fram Robotech E Cap EUR37.36%0.00%NC12M EUR1.5%
AXAWF Fram Robotech F Cap GBP38.65%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Technologies
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
ABAKUS New Growth Stocks57.09%74.72%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc A EUR35.83%0.00%NC295 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT EUR35.99%0.00%NC69 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc CT EUR35.03%0.00%NC25 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc I EUR37.38%0.00%NC28 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc IT EUR36.92%0.00%NC35 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc P EUR0.00%0.00%NC3 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc R EUR37.25%0.00%NC3 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc RT EUR37.02%0.00%NC20 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc W EUR37.10%0.00%NC43 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion AXA Funds Management S.A.
Date de création 01-02-2017

Gérant Depuis
Tom Riley 19-12-2016
Jeremy Gleeson 19-12-2016
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 01-02-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 164 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 1 an: 24.24%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.82
Performance moyenne 1 an 26.85
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par