BAINS DE MER MONACO : Modalités de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018/2019

BAINS DE MER MONACO : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2018/2019

SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO (S.B.M.)

Société anonyme monégasque au capital de 24 516 661 €

Siège social : Monte-Carlo - Place du Casino, Principauté de Monaco

R.C.S. : Monaco 56 S 523

Siren : 775 751 878

ISIN : MC0000031187

23 novembre 2018,

INFORMATION REGLEMENTEE

Rapport financier semestriel - comptes consolidés au 30 septembre 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel et les comptes consolidés au 30 septembre 2018 ont été déposés auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (A.M.F.) et sont consultables sur le site internet de la Société des Bains de Mer à l'adresse suivante :

https://fr.montecarlosbm-corporate.com/finance/rapports-financiers/

Ces documents sont accompagnés du rapport de l'Auditeur contractuel et des Commissaires aux Comptes sur l'information financière semestrielle.

