Bains de Mer Monaco    BAIN   MC0000031187

BAINS DE MER MONACO (BAIN)
BAINS DE MER MONACO : Modalités de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018/2019

23/11/2018 | 18:01

BAINS DE MER MONACO : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2018/2019

SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO (S.B.M.)
Société anonyme monégasque au capital de 24 516 661 €
Siège social : Monte-Carlo - Place du Casino, Principauté de Monaco
R.C.S. : Monaco 56 S 523
Siren : 775 751 878
ISIN : MC0000031187

23 novembre 2018,

INFORMATION REGLEMENTEE
Rapport financier semestriel - comptes consolidés au 30 septembre 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel et les comptes consolidés au 30 septembre 2018 ont été déposés auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (A.M.F.) et sont consultables sur le site internet de la Société des Bains de Mer à l'adresse suivante :

https://fr.montecarlosbm-corporate.com/finance/rapports-financiers/

Ces documents sont accompagnés du rapport de l'Auditeur contractuel et des Commissaires aux Comptes sur l'information financière semestrielle.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BAINS DE MER MONACO via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Luc Biamonti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yves de Toytot Deputy CEO-Finance & Head-Investor Relations
Aleco Keusseoglou Director
Thierry Lacoste Director
Pierre Svara Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BAINS DE MER MONACO-10.39%0
SANDS CHINA LTD.-17.40%33 337
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-22.42%25 535
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED9.96%12 187
WYNN MACAU LTD-30.83%10 930
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-42.15%8 338
