Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Bank of America : Agenda economique du lundi 15 octobre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
15/10/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
        
    
 PARIS :
 - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF          
    
 WASHINGTON :
 - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / octobre
 - 14h30 Ventes au détail / septembre
 - 16h00 Stocks des entreprises / août
    
    
                SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 NEW YORK :
 - Bank of America         / résultats du T3 (avant Bourse)
    
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BANK OF AMERICA
07:00POINT HEBDO-Les marchés rejouent le scénario à suspense d'une correction
RE
06:00BANK OF AMERICA : Agenda economique du lundi 15 octobre
RE
24/09United Technologies envisage de céder Chubb Fire & Security-sces
RE
18/09Accord à 6,2 milliards de dollars pour Visa, Mastercard dans un dossier d'ent..
RE
13/09Le nouveau patron de Goldman Sachs organise son premier cercle
AW
06/09BANK OF AMERICA : Détachement de dividende
FA
15/08BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett renforce Apple et Goldman Sachs
01/08SUBPRIME : Wells Fargo va payer une amende de 2,1 milliards de dollars
AW
19/07American Express déçoit Wall Street, le titre pénalisé
AW
16/07BANK OF AMERICA : déclare ses résultats financiers pour le deuxième trimestre 20..
BU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BANK OF AMERICA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières ($)
CA 2018 91 527 M
EBIT 2018 37 040 M
Résultat net 2018 25 832 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 1,90%
PER 2018 11,28
PER 2019 9,82
Capi. / CA 2018 3,11x
Capi. / CA 2019 2,97x
Capitalisation 284 Mrd
Graphique BANK OF AMERICA
Durée : Période :
Bank of America : Graphique analyse technique Bank of America | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BANK OF AMERICA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,3 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.58%183 884
Dernières Opérations
- Aucune opération -
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
267 270 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.