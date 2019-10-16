Banque Cantonale de Geneve : La Banque Cantonale de Genève place un nouvel emprunt Additional Tier 1 en CHF

CE COMMUNIQUÉ NE DOIT PAS ÊTRE DIFFUSÉ, PUBLIÉ OU DISTRIBUÉ, DIRECTEMENT OU INDIRECTEMENT, AUX ÉTATS-UNIS, DANS L'ESPACE ÉCONOMIQUE EUROPÉEN, AU CANADA, EN AUSTRALIE OU AU JAPON.

Banque universelle depuis 1816, la BCGE propose aux particuliers, aux entreprises et aux institutions de Genève et de la région des prestations bancaires de grande qualité. La BCGE développe les métiers suivants: les services bancaires quotidiens, le private banking, l'asset management, les fonds de placement, le conseil en prévoyance, les financements hypothécaires et les crédits aux entreprises et collectivités publiques. Elle exploite une salle des marchés et offre des services d'ingénierie financière, d'évaluation et de transmission d'entreprises, de private equity et de trade finance. Le groupe BCGE comprend 21 agences à Genève et exerce certains de ses métiers à Lausanne, Zurich, Bâle, Lyon, Annecy et Paris. Il dispose de Bureaux de représentation à Dubaï et Hong Kong. Il occupe actuellement 811 collaborateurs (ou 761 personnes en équivalent plein temps au 31 décembre 2018). La BCGE est cotée à la bourse suisse, SIX Swiss Exchange (N° de valeur 35 049 471) et est notée A+/stable/A-1 par l'agence de notation Standard & Poor's (S&P).

