Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BasicNet SpA    BAN   IT0001033700

BASICNET SPA

(BAN)
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel CHI-X - 05/09 11:19:58
4.308 EUR   -0.85%
10:13BASICNET : Sebago sponsors Alberto Bona at the...
PU
20/05BASICNET SPA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
05/03BASICNET SPA : publication des résultats annuels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

BasicNet : Sebago sponsors Alberto Bona at the...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/09/2019 | 10:13
Sebago® sponsors Alberto Bona at the 12th Tour de Bretagne à la Voile

Sebago® is once again ready to join Alberto Bona in a new adventure: the 12th Tour de Bretagne à la Voile (France; September 7th-14th). After sponsoring the Turin-born skipper's boat at the 50th Solitaire URGO Le Figaro (France; May 27th- June 26th), BasicNet customizes Alberto Bona's Sebago® ITA 51 once again with Docksides graphics on the sides of the hull and the sails, which also feature the Stars&Stripes as an homage to the US brand's origins. In the 80s, Sebago® already sponsored historical regattas such as O-Star Race and American Cup.

La Sté BasicNet S.p.A. a publié ce contenu, le 05 septembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le05 septembre 2019 08:12:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BASICNET SPA
10:13BASICNET : Sebago sponsors Alberto Bona at the...
PU
20/05BASICNET SPA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
05/03BASICNET SPA : publication des résultats annuels
2018BASICNET SPA : publication des résultats trimestriels
2018BASICNET SPA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2018BASICNET : Kappa, la marque vintage en plein boom
MB
2018BASICNET SPA : publication des résultats annuels
2017K-WAY : la résurrection d’une marque de légende
MB
2017BASICNET : Le flagship K-Way (K-Way France)
PU
2017BASICNET SPA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Plus d'actualités
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 30,7 M
Résultat net 2019 -
Dette 2019 45,3 M
Rendement 2019 1,84%
PER 2019 11,1x
PER 2020 10,0x
VE / CA2019 1,22x
VE / CA2020 1,07x
Capitalisation 234 M
Graphique BASICNET SPA
Durée : Période :
BasicNet SpA : Graphique analyse technique BasicNet SpA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BASICNET SPA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,40  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,35  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 47,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Giovanni Crespi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Paolo Cafasso Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paola Bruschi Executive Director & Vice President-Organization
Carlo Pavesio Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BASICNET SPA-1.92%258
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL24.38%95 437
KERING8.42%61 510
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.95%60 272
ROSS STORES27.37%38 647
HENNES & MAURITZ47.23%31 483
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par