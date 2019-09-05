BasicNet : Sebago sponsors Alberto Bona at the...

Sebago® is once again ready to join Alberto Bona in a new adventure: the 12th Tour de Bretagne à la Voile (France; September 7th-14th). After sponsoring the Turin-born skipper's boat at the 50th Solitaire URGO Le Figaro (France; May 27th- June 26th), BasicNet customizes Alberto Bona's Sebago® ITA 51 once again with Docksides graphics on the sides of the hull and the sails, which also feature the Stars&Stripes as an homage to the US brand's origins. In the 80s, Sebago® already sponsored historical regattas such as O-Star Race and American Cup.