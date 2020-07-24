Connexion
BB Biotech AG    BION   CH0038389992

BB BIOTECH AG

(BION)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Swiss Exchange - 23/07 17:31:03
70 CHF   +0.36%
08:02BB Biotech renoue avec les bénéfices au deuxième trimestre
07:15BB BIOTECH : publishes its interim report
06:21Prévisions du jour vendredi 24 juillet
Actualités 
Publications officielles

BB Biotech : publishes its interim report

24/07/2020 | 07:15

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Mot-clé(s) : Rapport intermédiaire
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

24.07.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Le contenu relève de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

Media release of July 24, 2020

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2020

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2020, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2020.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2020 amounted to CHF 422 mn (profit of CHF 554 mn in H1 2019). In the second quarter a profit of CHF 1'180 mn (loss of CHF 336 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.


For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch


www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

24.07.2020 CET/CEST Communiqué de presse transmis par Tensid EQS AG. www.eqs.com

L'éditeur est responsable pour le contenu de la nouvelle.
Langue : Français
Entreprise : BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Schweiz
Téléphone : +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail : info@bbbiotech.com
Site internet : www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN : CH0038389992
Numéro valeur : A0NFN3
Bourses : Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
EQS News ID : 1100723

 
Fin du message DGAP News-Service

1100723  24.07.2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1100723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
