Befimmo SA    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Tradegate - 05/11 18:45:40
58.45 EUR   +0.26%
19:21BEFIMMO SA : Déclaration de transparance
PU
31/10BEFIMMO SA : Convocation à l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire
PU
25/10BEFIMMO SA : Résultats 3è trimestre
CO
Actualités 
Toute l'actualité

Befimmo SA : Déclaration de transparance

0
05/11/2019 | 19:21

Communiqué de presse

Information réglementée 05 novembre 2019 | 17h40

Conformément à la loi du 2 mai 2007 relative à la publicité de participations importantes et à l'introduction dans les statuts de Befimmo SA d'un seuil statutaire de déclaration de 3%, Befimmo annonce avoir reçu, le 4 novembre 2019, une déclaration de transparence de la part de Blackrock. Cette déclaration est faite suite au franchissement, le

30 octobre 2019, du seuil de déclaration de 3% vers le bas. La situation avant et après cette transaction est résumée ci-dessous.

Notification

Après

précédente

la transaction

Nombre de

Nombre de

% de droits de vote sur

droits de vote

droits de vote

base de nombre total de

droits de vote

(28.239.042)

Détenteurs de droits de vote

Attachés à

Non liés à

Attachés à

Non liés à

des titres

des titres

des titres

des titres

BlackRock, Inc.

0

0

0,00%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

2 655

13 673

0,05%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

250 052

163 624

0,58%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

9 358

20 267

0,07%

BlackRock Asset Management

24 264

0

0,00%

Canada Limited

BlackRock Asset Management North

860

860

0,00%

Asia Limited

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

8 729

0

0,00%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

164 994

283 442

1,00%

BlackRock Institutional Trust

276 975

179 801

0,64%

Company, National Association

BlackRock International Limited

7 376

9 952

0,04%

BlackRock Investment Management

2 178

5 888

0,02%

(Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management

20 603

2 531

0,01%

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1 185

1 305

0,00%

Sous total

769 229

681 343

2,41%

TOTAL

681 343

0

2,41%

0,00%

Le nombre total de droits de vote s'élève à 681.343 (2,41%).

1

Nombre de droits de

% de droits de vote sur

Détenteurs d'instruments financiers

Type d'instrument

vote pouvant être

base du nombre total

assimilés

financier

obtenu si l'instrument

de droits de vote

est exercé

(28.239.042)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

Securities Lent

166 984

0,59%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

Securities Lent

24 838

0,09%

Limited

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

Securities Lent

146 600

0,52%

National Association

BlackRock Investment Management

Securities Lent

48 084

0,17%

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

Contract for

8 576

0,03%

National Association

Difference

Total

395 082

1,40%

Le nombre total de droits de vote et de droits de vote pouvant être obtenu par l'exercice d'instruments financiers s'élève à 1.076.425 (3,81%).

La notification reçue peut être consultée en annexe de ce communiqué.

Suite à cette transaction, l'actionnariat de Befimmo est composé comme suit :

Nombre

Sur base des déclarations de

(en %)

d'actions

transparence ou sur base des

(déclarées) à la

informations reçues de

date de

l'actionnaire

déclaration

Déclarants

AXA Belgium SA

2 741 438

30.04.2019

9,7%

Ageas et sociétés liées

2 641 047

30.04.2019

9,4%

Actions propres

Befimmo SA

2 659 828

26.09.2019

9,4%

Autres actionnaires sous le seuil statutaire

20 196 729

30.10.2019

71,5%

Total

28 239 042

100%

2

3

Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

PART I

1) Status of the notification

Final

2) Issuer

Name BEFIMMO

Identification number 0455-835-167

3) Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

4) Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

5) Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

BlackRock, Inc.

55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

100

Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

161

Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong

Kong

BlackRock Fund Advisors

400

Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National

400

Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

Association

BlackRock International Limited

Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Level 26, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan

  1. Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the

Part II

persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

30/10/2019 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

3

If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10

9) Denominator

28,239,042

Please enter the denominator before filling in the data

0

2

0

2

0

A

+

+

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

+

+

10) Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

securities

securities

BlackRock, Inc.

0

0

0.00%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

2,655

13,673

0.05%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

250,052

163,624

0.58%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

9,358

20,267

0.07%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

24,264

0

0.00%

Limited

BlackRock Asset Management North

860

860

0.00%

Asia Limited

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

8,729

0

0.00%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

164,994

283,442

1.00%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

276,975

179,801

0.64%

National Association

BlackRock International Limited

7,376

9,952

0.04%

BlackRock Investment Management

2,178

5,888

0.02%

(Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management

20,603

2,531

0.01%

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1,185

1,305

0.00%

Subtotal

769,229

681,343

2.41%

TOTAL

681,343

0

2.41%

0.00%

Start with "groups" of holders. Add subtotals with Σ, and then finish with the persons who are "alone".

For groups, start with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

The totals, subtotals and % will be updated once you have clicked on .

S

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

S

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

+

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

La Sté Befimmo SA a publié ce contenu, le 05 novembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le05 novembre 2019 18:19:59 UTC.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Résultat net 2019 150 M
Dette 2019 1 214 M
Rendement 2019 5,39%
PER 2019 9,75x
PER 2020 18,6x
VE / CA2019 19,5x
VE / CA2020 20,4x
Capitalisation 1 491 M
Graphique BEFIMMO SA
Durée : Période :
Befimmo SA : Graphique analyse technique Befimmo SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BEFIMMO SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,88  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 58,30  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -7,38%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benoît de Blieck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alain Devos Chairman
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Carlier Chief Financial Officer
Wim De Petter Environmental & Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BEFIMMO SA20.08%1 662
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)54.07%46 323
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.01%25 896
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION27.16%25 509
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES36.41%18 102
W. P. CAREY INC.35.49%15 252
