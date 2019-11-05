Befimmo SA : Déclaration de transparance

Conformément à la loi du 2 mai 2007 relative à la publicité de participations importantes et à l'introduction dans les statuts de Befimmo SA d'un seuil statutaire de déclaration de 3%, Befimmo annonce avoir reçu, le 4 novembre 2019, une déclaration de transparence de la part de Blackrock. Cette déclaration est faite suite au franchissement, le
30 octobre 2019, du seuil de déclaration de 3% vers le bas. La situation avant et après cette transaction est résumée ci-dessous.
Notification
Après
précédente
la transaction
Nombre de
Nombre de
% de droits de vote sur
droits de vote
droits de vote
base de nombre total de
droits de vote
(28.239.042)
Détenteurs de droits de vote
Attachés à
Non liés à
Attachés à
Non liés à
des titres
des titres
des titres
des titres
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0,00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
2 655
13 673
0,05%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
250 052
163 624
0,58%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
9 358
20 267
0,07%
BlackRock Asset Management
24 264
0
0,00%
Canada Limited
BlackRock Asset Management North
860
860
0,00%
Asia Limited
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
8 729
0
0,00%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
164 994
283 442
1,00%
BlackRock Institutional Trust
276 975
179 801
0,64%
Company, National Association
BlackRock International Limited
7 376
9 952
0,04%
BlackRock Investment Management
2 178
5 888
0,02%
(Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management
20 603
2 531
0,01%
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1 185
1 305
0,00%
Sous total
769 229
681 343
2,41%
TOTAL
681 343
0
2,41%
0,00%
Le nombre total de droits de vote s'élève à 681.343 (2,41%).
1
Nombre de droits de
% de droits de vote sur
Détenteurs d'instruments financiers
Type d'instrument
vote pouvant être
base du nombre total
assimilés
financier
obtenu si l'instrument
de droits de vote
est exercé
(28.239.042)
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
Securities Lent
166 984
0,59%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
Securities Lent
24 838
0,09%
Limited
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
Securities Lent
146 600
0,52%
National Association
BlackRock Investment Management
Securities Lent
48 084
0,17%
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
Contract for
8 576
0,03%
National Association
Difference
Total
395 082
1,40%
Le nombre total de droits de vote et de droits de vote pouvant être obtenu par l'exercice d'instruments financiers s'élève à 1.076.425 (3,81%).
La notification reçue peut être consultée en annexe de ce communiqué.
Suite à cette transaction, l'actionnariat de Befimmo est composé comme suit :
Nombre
Sur base des déclarations de
(en %)
d'actions
transparence ou sur base des
(déclarées) à la
informations reçues de
date de
l'actionnaire
déclaration
Déclarants
AXA Belgium SA
2 741 438
30.04.2019
9,7%
Ageas et sociétés liées
2 641 047
30.04.2019
9,4%
Actions propres
Befimmo SA
2 659 828
26.09.2019
9,4%
Autres actionnaires sous le seuil statutaire
20 196 729
30.10.2019
71,5%
Total
28 239 042
100%
2
3
Transparency notification
Form TR-1 BE
PART I
1) Status of the notification
Final
2) Issuer
Name BEFIMMO
Identification number 0455-835-167
3) Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
4) Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
5) Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.
55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
100
Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
161
Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
Level 26, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the
Part II
persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6
7) Date on which the threshold is crossed
30/10/2019 (DD/MM/YYYY)
8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)
3
If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10
9) Denominator
28,239,042
Please enter the denominator before filling in the data
0
2
0
2
0
A
+
+
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
+
+
10) Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the
Linked to securities
Not linked to the
securities
securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
2,655
13,673
0.05%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
250,052
163,624
0.58%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
9,358
20,267
0.07%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
24,264
0
0.00%
Limited
BlackRock Asset Management North
860
860
0.00%
Asia Limited
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
8,729
0
0.00%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
164,994
283,442
1.00%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
276,975
179,801
0.64%
National Association
BlackRock International Limited
7,376
9,952
0.04%
BlackRock Investment Management
2,178
5,888
0.02%
(Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management
20,603
2,531
0.01%
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1,185
1,305
0.00%
Subtotal
769,229
681,343
2.41%
TOTAL
681,343
0
2.41%
0.00%
Start with "groups" of holders. Add subtotals with Σ, and then finish with the persons who are "alone".
For groups, start with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
The totals, subtotals and % will be updated once you have clicked on .
S
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
S
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
+
