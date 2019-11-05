Befimmo SA : Déclaration de transparance

Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

PART I

1) Status of the notification

Final

2) Issuer

Name BEFIMMO

Identification number 0455-835-167

3) Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

4) Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

5) Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. Association BlackRock International Limited Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 26, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

30/10/2019 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

3

9) Denominator

28,239,042

