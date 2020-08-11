BERTRANDT : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 988 M 1 166 M - Résultat net 2020 15,4 M 18,1 M - Dette nette 2020 114 M 134 M - PER 2020 21,7x Rendement 2020 1,89% Capitalisation 333 M 392 M - VE / CA 2020 0,45x VE / CA 2021 0,45x Nbr Employés 13 256 Flottant 46,7% Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 38,80 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,03% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -41.39% 392 CINTAS CORPORATION 17.59% 32 747 TELEPERFORMANCE 19.64% 17 969 LG CORP. 21.95% 13 240 UNITED RENTALS 8.69% 13 065 RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 19.07% 13 030