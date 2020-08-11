Connexion
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 11/08 15:01:38
34.175 EUR   +3.56%
BERTRANDT : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier

11/08/2020 | 13:37
La recommandation du broker DZ Bank est inchangée. L'analyste Michael Punzet demeure neutre sur le dossier.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 988 M 1 166 M -
Résultat net 2020 15,4 M 18,1 M -
Dette nette 2020 114 M 134 M -
PER 2020 21,7x
Rendement 2020 1,89%
Capitalisation 333 M 392 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,45x
VE / CA 2021 0,45x
Nbr Employés 13 256
Flottant 46,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,80 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,03%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board
Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-41.39%392
CINTAS CORPORATION17.59%32 747
TELEPERFORMANCE19.64%17 969
LG CORP.21.95%13 240
UNITED RENTALS8.69%13 065
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.07%13 030
