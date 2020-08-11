|
BERTRANDT : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
11/08/2020 | 13:37
La recommandation du broker DZ Bank est inchangée. L'analyste Michael Punzet demeure neutre sur le dossier.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
988 M
1 166 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
15,4 M
18,1 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
114 M
134 M
-
|PER 2020
|21,7x
|Rendement 2020
|1,89%
|
|Capitalisation
|
333 M
392 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,45x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,45x
|Nbr Employés
|13 256
|Flottant
|46,7%
|
|Graphique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
38,80 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
33,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
36,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
17,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
3,03%