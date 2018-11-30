Connexion
Toute l'actualité

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018/19

30/11/2018 | 18:16

  
Le 30 novembre 2018

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018/19

Le rapport financier semestriel 2018/19 est à votre disposition sur le site de Bigben Interactive, à l'adresse ci-après : www.bigben.fr, « le Groupe », rubrique « Espace Investisseur», «Résultats et Chiffre d'Affaires», « Informations Semestrielles ».



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BIGBEN INTERACTIVE via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 250 M
EBIT 2019 21,6 M
Résultat net 2019 14,4 M
Dette 2019 26,8 M
Rendement 2019 2,35%
PER 2019 12,61
PER 2020 9,78
VE / CA 2019 0,85x
VE / CA 2020 0,76x
Capitalisation 184 M
Tendances analyse technique BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,8 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Alain Falc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Honoret Chief Operating Officer
Jacqueline de Vrieze Director
Jean-Marie de Chérade de Montbron Independent Director
Sébastien Bolloré Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE-31.40%210
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE1.94%12 743
HASBRO6.15%12 252
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC27.24%9 463
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT10.13%9 061
MATTEL-11.44%4 749
