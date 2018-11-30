BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018/19



Le 30 novembre 2018

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018/19

Le rapport financier semestriel 2018/19 est à votre disposition sur le site de Bigben Interactive, à l'adresse ci-après : www.bigben.fr, « le Groupe », rubrique « Espace Investisseur», «Résultats et Chiffre d'Affaires», « Informations Semestrielles ».

