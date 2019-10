Bigben Interactive : Big Ant Studios et BIGBEN s'associent pour l'édition et la distribution de AO Tennis 2

Communiqué de presse

About Big Ant Studios

Big Ant Studios Pty Ltd, a privately owned and operated independent game developer and publisher, is one of Australia's largest and longest-running game development studios, having developed and published games from historic platforms including the Game Boy Advance and PlayStation Portable, through to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch. Best known for producing high quality sports titles, Big Ant Studios have developed the highest selling AFL, Rugby League, Lacrosse and Cricket games of all time.

About BIGBEN

BIGBEN, a leading publisher of video games on PC and consoles, is known for its creativity and innovation. After its acquisition of four development studios (Cyanide, Eko, KT Racing and Spiders), which are all internationally recognised for their expertise in different genres, BIGBEN is strengthening its position as a developer and publisher of premium games and is aiming to become the world's leading AA publisher. www.bigben.fr

Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B - Indice : CAC SMALL - Éligible SRD long | ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters :

BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP | CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2018-2019 : 245,5M€ | EFFECTIF : 600 collaborateurs | INTERNATIONAL : 13 filiales et un réseau de distribution dans 115 pays. fr.bigben-group.com