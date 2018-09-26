Connexion
Blue Solutions : mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

26/09/2018 | 19:23

26 septembre 2018

BLUE SOLUTIONS

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de Blue Solutions a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.blue-solutions.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Blue Solutions via Globenewswire
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marie Bolloré CEO, Director & Marketing Manager
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Fabrice Bouteau Chief Financial Officer
Didier Marginedès Vice Chairman
Cyrille Bolloré Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BLUE SOLUTIONS-4.78%561
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSR GRP PWR CO LTD-6.89%5 830
AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LTD-8.74%1 806
GUANGDONG DONGFANG PRECISION & TECH--.--%1 485
CAMEL GROUP CO LTD-14.79%1 394
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-14.53%990
