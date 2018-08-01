Connexion
GROUPE BNP PARIBAS : Mise à disposition de la deuxième actualisation du document de réference et rapport financier financier semestriel

01/08/2018 | 18:01

MISE A DISPOSITION DE LA DEUXIEME ACTUALISATION
DU DOCUMENT DE REFERENCE
ET RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

BNP Paribas informe le public que la deuxième actualisation du Document de référence et rapport financier semestriel a été déposée auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 1er août 2018 et qu'elle y est répertoriée sous le n° D.18-0104-A012

Ce document en version française et anglaise peut être consulté sur le site internet de BNP Paribas (https://invest.bnpparibas.com/documents-de-reference) et sur le site internet de l'AMF.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GROUPE BNP PARIBAS via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 43 740 M
EBIT 2018 13 087 M
Résultat net 2018 7 679 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 5,46%
PER 2018 9,32
PER 2019 8,44
Capi. / CA 2018 1,57x
Capi. / CA 2019 1,52x
Capitalisation 68 864 M
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,2 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BNP PARIBAS0.00%80 428
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 867
