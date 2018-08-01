GROUPE BNP PARIBAS : Mise à disposition de la deuxième actualisation du document de réference et rapport financier financier semestriel

MISE A DISPOSITION DE LA DEUXIEME ACTUALISATION

DU DOCUMENT DE REFERENCE

ET RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

BNP Paribas informe le public que la deuxième actualisation du Document de référence et rapport financier semestriel a été déposée auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 1er août 2018 et qu'elle y est répertoriée sous le n° D.18-0104-A012

Ce document en version française et anglaise peut être consulté sur le site internet de BNP Paribas (https://invest.bnpparibas.com/documents-de-reference) et sur le site internet de l'AMF.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GROUPE BNP PARIBAS via Globenewswire

