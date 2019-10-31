Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, une performance annualisée comparable à celle de l'indice de référence, le MSCI World en euro, dividendes réinvestis, par un investissement dans des actions de sociétés répondant à des critères extra financiers de gestion socialement responsable, liées au thème de l'eau.

Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Aqua Classic

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-11-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +30.85% +6.22% +12.26% +12.14% +21.02% +36.71% - Catégorie 28.41% 3.45% 7.32% 9.46% 18.21% 33.01% -

