|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, une performance annualisée comparable à celle de l'indice de référence, le MSCI World en euro, dividendes réinvestis, par un investissement dans des actions de sociétés répondant à des critères extra financiers de gestion socialement responsable, liées au thème de l'eau.
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Aqua Classic
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-11-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+30.85%
|+6.22%
|+12.26%
|+12.14%
|+21.02%
|+36.71%
| -
|Catégorie
28.41%
3.45%
7.32%
9.46%
18.21%
33.01%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Eau
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|03-12-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Eau
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|1977 M EUR au 30-09-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|11.98%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.96
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|36.71%