BNP Paribas Aqua Classic       FR0010668145

BNP PARIBAS AQUA CLASSIC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 12/11
424.24 EUR   -0.16%
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, une performance annualisée comparable à celle de l'indice de référence, le MSCI World en euro, dividendes réinvestis, par un investissement dans des actions de sociétés répondant à des critères extra financiers de gestion socialement responsable, liées au thème de l'eau.
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Aqua Classic
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +30.85% +6.22% +12.26% +12.14% +21.02% +36.71% -
Catégorie 28.41% 3.45% 7.32% 9.46% 18.21% 33.01% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Aqua I32.28%41.65%141M EUR1.2%
BNP Paribas Aqua Classic30.85%36.71%1977M EUR2%
BNP Paribas Aqua X33.08%45.02%250M EUR0.05%
BNP Paribas Aqua Privilege31.99%0.00%NC60M EUR1%
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 03-12-2008

Gérant Depuis
Bruce Jenkyn-Jones 04-05-2009
Hubert Aarts 19-09-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 03-12-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Eau
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 1977 M EUR au 30-09-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.98%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.96
Performance moyenne 3 ans 36.71%
