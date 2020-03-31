Connexion
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd C Cap       LU0190304583

BNP PARIBAS EURO INFL-LNKD BD C CAP
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 15/04
135.14 EUR   -0.03%
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Le compartiment investit principalement en obligations ou en euro-obligations indexées sur l'inflation des pays adhérant à l'euro ou à taux variables et libellées en EUR. La partie restante des actifs peut être investie en obligations ou euro-obligations autres que celles prévues dans la politique principale, en obligations convertibles (maximum 25%), en actions et autres titres et droits de participation (maximum 10%), en instruments du marché monétaire (maximum 33%) ou en liquidités (maximum 33%).
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd C Cap
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -6.46% -1.77% -6.84% -7.32% -2.58% -0.59% +35.14%
Catégorie -5.01% -1.27% -5.17% -5.36% -1.72% -0.17% -
Indice -5.52% -1.53% -5.96% -6.27% -0.79% 2.81% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd Privl Dis-6.35%0.67%3M EUR0.4%
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd N Cap-6.60%-2.08%5M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd C Dis-6.47%-0.60%14M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd C Cap-6.46%-0.59%33M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd I Cap-6.29%1.34%84M EUR0.3%
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd Privl Cap-6.32%0.70%3M EUR0.4%
BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd X Cap-6.22%2.26%3M EUR0%
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 20-04-2004

Gérant Depuis
Claude Guerin 09-06-2018
Patrick Caillieux 09-06-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 20-04-2004
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Indexées sur l'Inflation
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Govt Infl Lkd TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 33 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.32%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.09
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.59%
