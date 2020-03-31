Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG Le compartiment investit principalement en obligations ou en euro-obligations indexées sur l'inflation des pays adhérant à l'euro ou à taux variables et libellées en EUR. La partie restante des actifs peut être investie en obligations ou euro-obligations autres que celles prévues dans la politique principale, en obligations convertibles (maximum 25%), en actions et autres titres et droits de participation (maximum 10%), en instruments du marché monétaire (maximum 33%) ou en liquidités (maximum 33%).

Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd C Cap

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -6.46% -1.77% -6.84% -7.32% -2.58% -0.59% +35.14% Catégorie -5.01% -1.27% -5.17% -5.36% -1.72% -0.17% - Indice -5.52% -1.53% -5.96% -6.27% -0.79% 2.81% -

