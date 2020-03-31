|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Le compartiment investit principalement en obligations ou en euro-obligations indexées sur l'inflation des pays adhérant à l'euro ou à taux variables et libellées en EUR. La partie restante des actifs peut être investie en obligations ou euro-obligations autres que celles prévues dans la politique principale, en obligations convertibles (maximum 25%), en actions et autres titres et droits de participation (maximum 10%), en instruments du marché monétaire (maximum 33%) ou en liquidités (maximum 33%).
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Euro Infl-Lnkd Bd C Cap
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-04-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-6.46%
|-1.77%
|-6.84%
|-7.32%
|-2.58%
|-0.59%
|+35.14%
|Catégorie
-5.01%
-1.27%
-5.17%
-5.36%
-1.72%
-0.17%
-
|Indice
-5.52%
|-1.53%
|-5.96%
|-6.27%
-0.79%
2.81%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|20-04-2004
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations EUR Indexées sur l'Inflation
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|BBgBarc Euro Govt Infl Lkd TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|33 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.32%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.09
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-0.59%