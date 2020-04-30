Connexion
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl Cap       LU0823417810

BNP PARIBAS GLB LOW VOL EQ CL CAP
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 26/05
83.67 EUR   +0.86%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
This sub-fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in shares or other similar securities of companies. The remaining portion, namely a maximum of 1/3 of its assets, may be invested in any other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives or cash, provided that the investments in debt securities of any kind do not exceed 15% of its assets and the investments in other UCITS or UCI do not exceed 10%. The sub-fund's exposure to currencies is not hedged. The sub-fund's strategy will focus on reducing risk by selecting low volatility securities. The manager will follow a risk-optimisation process when constructing the portfolio.
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl Cap
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -12.82% +1.73% -12.52% -13.78% -3.78% +9.92% +102.51%
Catégorie -9.06% 4.98% -8.07% -7.47% 1.65% 9.11% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl USD Cap-12.82%9.93%38M USD1.5%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl USD Dis-12.82%9.94%1M USD1.5%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl Cap-12.82%9.92%346M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl Dis-12.82%9.91%41M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq I Cap-12.46%13.32%137M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq N Cap-13.08%7.48%6M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Priv Cap-12.50%12.85%12M EUR0.75%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq X Cap-12.25%48.75%NC22M EUR0%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl CZK Cap-12.85%9.83%339M CZK1.5%
BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl USD MD Dis-13.04%9.70%0M USD1.5%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 17-05-2013

Gérant Depuis
Laurent Lagarde 01-06-2018
ANDREA FEROUI 01-06-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-05-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 346 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.67%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.3
Performance moyenne 3 ans 9.92%
