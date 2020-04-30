|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
This sub-fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in shares or other similar securities of companies. The remaining portion, namely a maximum of 1/3 of its assets, may be invested in any other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives or cash, provided that the investments in debt securities of any kind do not exceed 15% of its assets and the investments in other UCITS or UCI do not exceed 10%. The sub-fund's exposure to currencies is not hedged. The sub-fund's strategy will focus on reducing risk by selecting low volatility securities. The manager will follow a risk-optimisation process when constructing the portfolio.
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Glb Low Vol Eq Cl Cap
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-05-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-12.82%
|+1.73%
|-12.52%
|-13.78%
|-3.78%
|+9.92%
|+102.51%
|Catégorie
-9.06%
4.98%
-8.07%
-7.47%
1.65%
9.11%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|17-05-2013
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|346 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.67%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.3
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|9.92%