This sub-fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in shares or other similar securities of companies. The remaining portion, namely a maximum of 1/3 of its assets, may be invested in any other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives or cash, provided that the investments in debt securities of any kind do not exceed 15% of its assets and the investments in other UCITS or UCI do not exceed 10%. The sub-fund's exposure to currencies is not hedged. The sub-fund's strategy will focus on reducing risk by selecting low volatility securities. The manager will follow a risk-optimisation process when constructing the portfolio.