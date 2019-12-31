Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  BNP Paribas Midcap France Classic C       FR0010616177

BNP PARIBAS MIDCAP FRANCE CLASSIC C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 14/01
174.32 EUR   +0.01%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, une performance supérieure à celle du marché des valeurs moyennes françaises, représenté par l'indice composite (50% CAC Next 20 + 50% CAC Mid 60).
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Midcap France Classic C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.93% +1.95% +5.68% +4% +17.54% +25.9% +190.53%
Catégorie 1.02% 2.4% 6.71% 8.68% 28.81% 31.82% -
Indice 1.02% 2.03% 6.03% 8.49% 29.02% 31.24% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Midcap France Classic C0.93%25.90%665M EUR1.5%
BNP Paribas Midcap France X0.00%0.00%NC1M EUR0.1%
BNP Paribas Midcap France R0.97%29.78%11M EUR0.45%
BNP Paribas Midcap France Privilege C0.95%0.00%NC33M EUR0.8%
BNP Paribas Midcap France Classic D0.92%25.90%150M EUR1.5%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 10-07-2008

Gérant Depuis
Elodie Doucet 08-11-2016
Damien Kohler 19-06-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 10-07-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark -Euronext Paris CAC Mid 60 NR EUR 50%
-Euronext Paris CAC Next 20 NR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part 665 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.98%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.79
Performance moyenne 3 ans 25.9%
