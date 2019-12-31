Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, une performance supérieure à celle du marché des valeurs moyennes françaises, représenté par l'indice composite (50% CAC Next 20 + 50% CAC Mid 60).

Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Midcap France Classic C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.93% +1.95% +5.68% +4% +17.54% +25.9% +190.53% Catégorie 1.02% 2.4% 6.71% 8.68% 28.81% 31.82% - Indice 1.02% 2.03% 6.03% 8.49% 29.02% 31.24% -

