|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, une performance supérieure à celle du marché des valeurs moyennes françaises, représenté par l'indice composite (50% CAC Next 20 + 50% CAC Mid 60).
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Midcap France Classic C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.93%
|+1.95%
|+5.68%
|+4%
|+17.54%
|+25.9%
|+190.53%
|Catégorie
1.02%
2.4%
6.71%
8.68%
28.81%
31.82%
-
|Indice
1.02%
|2.03%
|6.03%
|8.49%
29.02%
31.24%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|10-07-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|-Euronext Paris CAC Mid 60 NR EUR 50%
-Euronext Paris CAC Next 20 NR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part
|665 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|10.98%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.79
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|25.9%