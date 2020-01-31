Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement minimum de 3 ans, un rendement comparable à celui du marché obligataire de la zone Euro représenté par l'indice de référence défini ci-dessous.

Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.69% +1.4% +1.15% +0.51% +5.76% +7.19% +862.67% Catégorie 1.09% 1.04% 1.04% 0.33% 4.93% 5.89% - Indice 1.71% 1.4% 1.4% 0.38% 6.92% 10.42% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic D 1.69% 7.20% 100M EUR 1.2% BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic C 1.69% 7.19% 161M EUR 1.2%

