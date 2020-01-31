|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement minimum de 3 ans, un rendement comparable à celui du marché obligataire de la zone Euro représenté par l'indice de référence défini ci-dessous.
|
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-02-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.69%
|+1.4%
|+1.15%
|+0.51%
|+5.76%
|+7.19%
|+862.67%
|Catégorie
|
1.09%
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
0.33%
|
4.93%
|
5.89%
|
-
|Indice
|
1.71%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|0.38%
|
6.92%
|
10.42%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Diversifiées
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|23-08-2004
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations en Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations EUR Diversifiées
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|161 M EUR au 31-01-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|2.64%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|1.05
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|7.19%