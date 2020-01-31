Connexion
BNP PARIBAS OBLI LONG TERME CLASSIC C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/02
60.94 EUR   -0.08%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon d'investissement minimum de 3 ans, un rendement comparable à celui du marché obligataire de la zone Euro représenté par l'indice de référence défini ci-dessous.
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.69% +1.4% +1.15% +0.51% +5.76% +7.19% +862.67%
Catégorie 1.09% 1.04% 1.04% 0.33% 4.93% 5.89% -
Indice 1.71% 1.4% 1.4% 0.38% 6.92% 10.42% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic D1.69%7.20%100M EUR1.2%
BNP Paribas Obli Long Terme Classic C1.69%7.19%161M EUR1.2%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 23-08-2004

Gérant Depuis
Arnaud-Guilhem Lamy 09-06-2018
Eric Plantier 04-01-2010
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 23-08-2004
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Diversifiées
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Bond TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 161 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 2.64%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.05
Performance moyenne 3 ans 7.19%
