BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme I       FR0010146522

BNP PARIBAS PERSPECTIVES LONG TERME I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/06
33.38 EUR   -1.30%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du compartiment est d'appliquer une stratégie d'allocation dynamique et diversifiée sur tous types de classes d'actifs, par le biais d'OPC ou d'investissements directs, en investissant majoritairement dans des titres respectant les critères ESG. L'objectif de volatilité annuelle est fixé à 16%. Ce compartiment est de type ' gestion à volatilité cible constante '.
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -19.49% +1.9% -0.23% -17.29% -11.02% -6.81% +66.91%
Catégorie -6.98% 1.47% 2.95% -5.66% -1.61% -1.79% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme IAtt-19.49%-6.80%38M EUR0.6%
BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme I-19.49%-6.81%61M EUR0.6%
BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme P-19.70%-8.47%94M EUR1.2%
BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme PAtt-19.70%-8.47%61M EUR1.2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking-5.58%1.35%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI1.75%-16.72%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-6.31%5.07%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active-4.57%-3.47%NC24 M EUR
2i Sélection-8.18%-3.68%NC95 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR-5.80%0.00%NC17 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-1.33%-0.16%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-1.87%-3.65%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb A-15.24%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb I-12.30%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 20-01-2005

Gérant Depuis
Olivier Retière 01-08-2012
Karim Abid 03-09-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 20-01-2005
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 61 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 15.57%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.04
Performance moyenne 3 ans -6.81%
