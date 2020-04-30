Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion du compartiment est d'appliquer une stratégie d'allocation dynamique et diversifiée sur tous types de classes d'actifs, par le biais d'OPC ou d'investissements directs, en investissant majoritairement dans des titres respectant les critères ESG. L'objectif de volatilité annuelle est fixé à 16%. Ce compartiment est de type ' gestion à volatilité cible constante '.

Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Perspectives Long Terme I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -19.49% +1.9% -0.23% -17.29% -11.02% -6.81% +66.91% Catégorie -6.98% 1.47% 2.95% -5.66% -1.61% -1.79% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.