Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion du FCP est, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, la recherche de la meilleure performance (nette de frais) en ayant une exposition minimale sur les marchés d'actions européens de 75%. Cette gestion est mise en oeuvre de façon discrétionnaire au sein d'OPCVM ou de FIA éligibles au Plan d'Epargne en Actions.

Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Sélection Dynamique PEA

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.58% +1.1% +5.17% +6.02% +15.87% +11.84% - Catégorie 0.75% 1.94% 5.52% 5.2% 14.28% 16.09% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.