BNP PARIBAS SÉLECTION DYNAMIQUE PEA
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/01
27.67 EUR   -0.18%
 PerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, la recherche de la meilleure performance (nette de frais) en ayant une exposition minimale sur les marchés d'actions européens de 75%. Cette gestion est mise en oeuvre de façon discrétionnaire au sein d'OPCVM ou de FIA éligibles au Plan d'Epargne en Actions.
Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Sélection Dynamique PEA
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.58% +1.1% +5.17% +6.02% +15.87% +11.84% -
Catégorie 0.75% 1.94% 5.52% 5.2% 14.28% 16.09% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Agressive
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
ABN AMRO French Diversified D0.50%17.97%NC10 M EUR
ABN AMRO French Diversified F0.52%19.68%NC0 M EUR
ABN AMRO Sustainable Dyn Profile C A/I17.16%13.55%NC17 M EUR
ABN AMRO Sustainable Dyn Profile F18.56%18.60%NC0 M EUR
ABN AMRO Sustainable Dyn Profile NC A/I18.47%18.62%NC0 M EUR
Adara C0.65%-0.07%NC13 M EUR
Afer-Sfer A/I0.80%16.55%NC5312 M EUR
AFU0.17%4.10%NC8 M EUR
AG Life Dynamic Euro0.65%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Agrica Epargne Dynamique0.56%10.73%NC16 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 25-04-1997

Gérant Depuis
Su Schneider-maunoury 08-07-2019
Pierre Dubernard-Laurent 01-12-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 25-04-1997
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Agressive
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark -EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 20%
-MSCI Europe NR EUR 55%
-MSCI EMU NR EUR 25%
Actifs nets de la part 356 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 8.99%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.52
Performance moyenne 3 ans 11.84%
