|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est, sur un horizon d'investissement de 5 ans minimum, la recherche de la meilleure performance (nette de frais) en ayant une exposition minimale sur les marchés d'actions européens de 75%. Cette gestion est mise en oeuvre de façon discrétionnaire au sein d'OPCVM ou de FIA éligibles au Plan d'Epargne en Actions.
|
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Sélection Dynamique PEA
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-01-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.58%
|+1.1%
|+5.17%
|+6.02%
|+15.87%
|+11.84%
| -
|Catégorie
|
0.75%
|
1.94%
|
5.52%
|
5.2%
|
14.28%
|
16.09%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|25-04-1997
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Agressive
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 20%
-MSCI Europe NR EUR 55%
-MSCI EMU NR EUR 25%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|356 M EUR au 31-12-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|8.99%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.52
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|11.84%