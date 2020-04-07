Connexion
Assemblée générale ordinaire de Bobst Group SA du 7 avril 2020: approbation de l'ensemble des propositions

07/04/2020 | 18:03

L'Assemblée générale a décidé de verser un dividende de CHF 1.50 brut par action qui sera payé le 15 avril 2020.

Les actionnaires ont réélu M. Alain Guttmann en tant que Président du Conseil d'administration et MM. Thierry de Kalbermatten, Jürgen Brandt, Gian-Luca Bona et Philip Mosimann en tant que membres du Conseil d'administration pour une durée d'un an. Gian-Luca Bona et Thierry de Kalbermatten ont également été réélus membres du Comité de rémunération et de nomination.

PWC et Ofisa SA ont été confirmés respectivement en tant qu'organe de révision et représentant indépendant pour une nouvelle période d'un an.

Bobst Group SA, Mex, Suisse

Télécharger le communiqué de presse

Prochaines communications

Renseignements
Relations investisseurs et médias
Stefano Bianchi
Tel. +41 21 621 27 57
E-mail: investors(at)bobst.com

Disclaimer
Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risk. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond BOBST's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or behavior of other market participants. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. BOBST disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward looking statements constantly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

La Sté Bobst Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 07 avril 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le07 avril 2020 16:02:20 UTC.

