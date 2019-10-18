Boiron :
Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2020
18/10/2019 | 10:35
October 18, 2019
Projected timetable
of the next publications and events 2020
The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2020 is the following one:
Publications
Date of publication
(after market closing)
Information meetings
Annual sales of 2019
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Annual results of 2019
Quiet period from Monday, February 10, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Thursday, March 12, 2020
at the SFAF
1st quarter sales of 2020 Quiet period from Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Shareholders' Meeting 2020
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Half-year sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Half-year results of 2020
Quiet period from Monday, August 10, 2020
Wednesday, September 9, 2018
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Webcast
3rd quarter sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Our next update:
October 24, 2019, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com