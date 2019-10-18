Connexion
BOIRON

(BOI)
Boiron : Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2020

18/10/2019 | 10:35

October 18, 2019

Projected timetable

of the next publications and events 2020

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2020 is the following one:














Publications Date of publication
(after market closing)		 Information meetings
 
Annual sales of 2019
 
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 8, 2020
 		 Thursday, January 23, 2020  
 
Annual results of 2019
 
Quiet period from Monday, February 10, 2020
 		 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020
at the SFAF
 
1st quarter sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 8, 2020
 		 Thursday, April 23, 2020  
Shareholders' Meeting 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020  
 
Half-year sales of 2020
 
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
 		 Thursday, July 16, 2020  
 
Half-year results of 2020
 
Quiet period from Monday, August 10, 2020
 		 Wednesday, September 9, 2018 Thursday, September 10, 2020
Webcast
 
3rd quarter sales of 2020
 
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 7, 2020
 		 Thursday, October 22, 2020  

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

 

 

Our next update:
October 24, 2019, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com


Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60648-communique-calendrier_gb-2019.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2019 ActusNews
