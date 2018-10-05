Connexion
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

05/10/2018 | 15:16

BOLLORÉ

Raison sociale de l'émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 septembre 2018 :

Total actions émises 2 927 197 152
Total droits de vote 4 948 106 518
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée 4 932 783 680

Ces éléments sont actualisés au 4 octobre 2018, comme suit :

Total actions émises 2 929 569 051
Total droits de vote 4 950 452 417
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée 4 935 129 579

                                                                                  Le 5 octobre 2018


Correspondance à adresser :

Tour Bolloré

31-32 quai de Dion Bouton 92811 Puteaux Cedex

Tél : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22

Internet : www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gaberic

Société anonyme au capital de 468 731 048,16 euros

055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124

 

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOLLORE via Globenewswire
loader
