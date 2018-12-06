Connexion
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

06/12/2018 | 17:51

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l'émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 novembre 2018 :

 

Total actions émises

  		2 929 569 051
 

Total droits de vote

  		4 957 167 698
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

  		4 941 844 860

                                                                              Le 6 décembre 2018 

Correspondance à adresser :

Tour Bolloré

31-32 quai de Dion Bouton 92811 Puteaux Cedex

Tél : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22

Internet : www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric - Société anonyme au capital de 468 731 048,16 euros 055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOLLORE via Globenewswire
