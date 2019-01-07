Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bolloré    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ (BOL)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 17:31

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l'émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 décembre 2018 :

 

Total actions émises

  		2 929 569 051
 

Total droits de vote

  		4 957 175 396
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

  		4 941 852 558

                                                                                   Le 7 janvier 2019

Correspondance à adresser :

Tour Bolloré

31-32 quai de Dion Bouton 92811 Puteaux Cedex

Tél : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22

Internet : www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric - Société anonyme au capital de 468 731 048,16 euros

 055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOLLORE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOLLORÉ
17:31BOLLORE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement general de l'amf
GL
2018BOLLORÉ : partenariat avec Gaussin pour un bus autonome
CF
2018Telecom Italia-Vivendi demande la révocation de 5 administrateurs
RE
2018Les Bourses européennes repartent à la baisse avant la BCE
RE
2018EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Pernod Ricard, Bolloré, TechnipFMC, Plastic Omnium, A..
2018Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris - Jeudi 13 décembre 2018
AO
2018BOURSE DE PARIS : May survit, Xi assouplit, Draghi finit, le CAC monte
2018BOLLORE : la holding mise en examen, exerce un recours
AO
2018BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
2018VINCENT BOLLORÉ : un recours après la mise en examen de la holding
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOLLORÉ
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 22 859 M
EBIT 2018 1 329 M
Résultat net 2018 404 M
Dette 2018 4 916 M
Rendement 2018 2,12%
PER 2018 22,31
PER 2019 26,45
VE / CA 2018 0,67x
VE / CA 2019 0,60x
Capitalisation 10 359 M
Graphique BOLLORÉ
Durée : Période :
Bolloré : Graphique analyse technique Bolloré | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOLLORÉ
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,34 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cyrille Bolloré Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & MD
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOLLORÉ1.03%11 803
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX-0.12%88 951
VIVENDI0.61%31 841
VIACOM4.67%10 983
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.16%6 322
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.3.16%6 014
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
278 955 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.