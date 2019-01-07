BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l'émetteur : Bolloré

Société Anonyme

Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros

Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric

055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL

DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 décembre 2018 :





Total actions émises



2 929 569 051



Total droits de vote



4 957 175 396



Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée



4 941 852 558

Le 7 janvier 2019

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric - Société anonyme au capital de 468 731 048,16 euros

055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124

