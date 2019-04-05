Connexion
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

05/04/2019 | 15:00

BOLLORE


Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2019 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 929 569 051
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 957 207 447
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 941 884 609

Le 5 avril 2019


Correspondance à adresser :
Tour Bolloré
31-32 quai de Dion Bouton 92811 Puteaux Cedex – Tél : 01 46 96 44 33 – Fax : 01 46 96 44 22
Internet : www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société anonyme au capital de 468 731 048,16 euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

