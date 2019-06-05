BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

BOLLORE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mai 2019 :
|
Total actions émises
|2 929 569 051
|
Total droits de vote
|4 957 073 229
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|4 941 750 391
Le 5 juin 2019
