Bolloré    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ

(BOL)
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

05/06/2019 | 17:31

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 468 731 048,16 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper



                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mai 2019 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 929 569 051
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 957 073 229
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 941 750 391

Le 5 juin 2019

Correspondance à adresser :
Tour Bolloré
31-32 quai de Dion Bouton 92811 Puteaux Cedex – Tél : 01 46 96 44 33 – Fax : 01 46 96 44 22
Internet : www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société anonyme au capital de 468 731 048,16 euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

