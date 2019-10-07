BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

BOLLORE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 470 640 124,48 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 septembre 2019 :
|
Total actions émises
|2 941 500 778
|
Total droits de vote
|4 970 689 647
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|4 955 366 809
Le 7 octobre 2019
