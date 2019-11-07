Connexion
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

07/11/2019 | 11:00

BOLLORE


Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré
Société Anonyme
Capital : 471 135 819,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 octobre 2019 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 944 598 874
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 974 639 314
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 959 316 476

Le 7 novembre 2019


BOLLORE

31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société anonyme au capital de 471 135 819, 84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

