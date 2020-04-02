Connexion
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

02/04/2020 | 10:30

BOLLORE SE


Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 393 419,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2020 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 946 208 874
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 976 095 541
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 960 772 703

Le 2 avril 2020


BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 471 393 419,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

