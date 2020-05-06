Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bolloré    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ

(BOL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 15:01

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 393 419,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2020 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 946 208 874
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 976 107 435
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 960 784 597

Le 6 mai 2020

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 471 393 419,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124


Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOLLORÉ
15:01BOLLORE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement general de l'aut..
GL
08:58ARNAUD LAGARDÈRE : Amber n'exclut pas de se renforcer au capital de Lagardère
RE
05/05VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Arnaud Lagardère sauve la mise, les défis demeurent
RE
05/05Arnaud Lagardère, héritier contesté, sauve son mandat lors de l'AG du groupe
AW
05/05ARNAUD LAGARDÈRE : Les actionnaires appelés à trancher le duel Lagardère/Amber
RE
30/04BOLLORE : Mise à disposition du document d'enregistrement universel 2019
GL
29/04BOLLORÉ : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
29/04BOLLORÉ : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition-1
CO
24/04BOLLORÉ : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
22/04AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, Ahold, Airbus, Atos, Carrefour, CGG, Getlink, ..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOLLORÉ
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 24 689 M
EBIT 2019 1 734 M
Résultat net 2019 394 M
Dette 2019 6 202 M
Rendement 2019 2,48%
PER 2019 18,6x
PER 2020 13,1x
VE / CA2019 0,54x
VE / CA2020 0,49x
Capitalisation 7 087 M
Graphique BOLLORÉ
Durée : Période :
Bolloré : Graphique analyse technique Bolloré | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOLLORÉ
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,29  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,42  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 135%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 76,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 44,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Alix Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOLLORÉ-36.71%7 797
VIVENDI-24.17%25 222
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-19.84%5 869
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.4.94%4 416
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-32.17%3 400
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-0.46%2 851
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group