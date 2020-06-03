Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bolloré    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ

(BOL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 14:57

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 393 419,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mai 2020 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 946 208 874
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 976 324 787
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 961 001 949

Le 3 juin 2020

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 471 393 419,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOLLORÉ
14:57BOLLORE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement general de l'aut..
GL
28/05BOLLORÉ : début de l'OPAS sur Blue Solutions le 29 mai
CF
28/05BOLLORE : Offre publique d'achat simplifiee visant les actions de la societe ..
GL
27/05BOLLORE : Bolloré se : assemblées générales du 27 mai 2020
GL
26/05Dailymotion et Huawei s'associent dans les contenus vidéos
RE
25/05VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bernard Arnault vole à son tour au secours d'Arnaud Lagardère
RE
25/05Bernard Arnault vole à son tour au secours d'Arnaud Lagardère
RE
25/05BOLLORE : victime d’une attaque informatique au logiciel de rançon en RDC
AO
24/05Une filiale du groupe Bolloré en RDCongo visée par un logiciel de rançon
AW
20/05BOLLORÉ : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOLLORÉ
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 24 350 M 27 297 M -
Résultat net 2020 495 M 555 M -
Dette nette 2020 8 676 M 9 725 M -
PER 2020 17,0x
Rendement 2020 2,14%
Capitalisation 8 196 M 9 168 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,69x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 30,8%
Graphique BOLLORÉ
Durée : Période :
Bolloré : Graphique analyse technique Bolloré | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOLLORÉ
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,22 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 104%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 50,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Alix Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOLLORÉ-28.07%9 168
VIVENDI SE-15.96%28 101
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-9.93%6 238
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.2.12%4 978
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-26.95%3 669
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-7.58%3 168
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group