BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
  Rapport
BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

01/07/2020 | 16:30

BOLLORE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 393 419,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 juin 2020 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 946 208 874
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 976 328 407
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 961 005 569

Le 1er juillet 2020

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 471 393 419,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

Pièce jointe

Données financières
CA 2020 24 060 M 26 993 M -
Résultat net 2020 463 M 520 M -
Dette nette 2020 8 214 M 9 216 M -
PER 2020 18,7x
Rendement 2020 2,15%
Capitalisation 8 195 M 9 222 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,68x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 30,5%
Graphique BOLLORÉ SE
Durée : Période :
Bolloré SE : Graphique analyse technique Bolloré SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOLLORÉ SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 104%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Alix Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOLLORÉ SE-28.12%9 222
VIVENDI SE-11.54%29 757
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-4.26%6 630
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-7.54%4 531
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-33.02%3 364
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-18.51%2 813
