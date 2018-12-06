Connexion
Bombardier : 2019 guidance fails to convince investors

06/12/2018 | 15:52
Bombardier shares are down on Thursday after the Canadian plane and train maker released its guidance for 2019 and confirmed that it remains on track to achieve its 2020 financial targets.

At its investor day in New York, Bombardier said that it targets 2019 revenues of at least 18 billion dollars, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 10% over 2018 guidance.

The Montreal-based company said growth should be driven by the commercial launch of the Global 7500 aircraft, which is sold out through 2021; execution on its strong rail backlog and a greater focus on aftermarket services.

Profitability is expected to grow faster than sales, Bombardier added.

Investors were not impressed. The shares of Bombardier were down 4.5 percent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday.

Copyright (c) 2018 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
