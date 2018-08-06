Agenda economique du lundi 6 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 14h50 Adjudication de BTF
BERLIN :
- 08h00 Commandes à l'industrie / juin
BRUXELLES :
- 10h30 Indice Sentix zone euro / août
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
Après Bourse :
- Vilmorin / CA annuel
- Bonduelle / CA annuel
- 18h00 Vicat / résultats du S1
TOKYO :
- SoftBank / résultats du T1
LONDRES :
- HSBC / résultats semestriels
