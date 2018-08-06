Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bonduelle    BON   FR0000063935

Cours en temps réel. Temps réel  - 03/08 17:35:04
31.75 EUR   -0.16%
06:00Agenda economique du lundi 6 août
RE
13/07BONDUELLE : titre en hausse, un analyste passe à l'achat
CF
13/07BONDUELLE : Oddo BHF passe à 'achat'
CF
Agenda economique du lundi 6 août

06/08/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
             
     
 PARIS :
 - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF          
    
 BERLIN :   
 - 08h00 Commandes à l'industrie / juin
    
 BRUXELLES :
 - 10h30 Indice Sentix zone euro / août
    
    
               SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
    Après Bourse :
 - Vilmorin           / CA annuel 
 - Bonduelle           / CA annuel 
 - 18h00 Vicat           / résultats du S1 
    
 TOKYO :    
 - SoftBank          / résultats du T1
    
 LONDRES :  
 - HSBC          / résultats semestriels
  
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
BONDUELLE -0.16%31.75 Cours en temps réel.-27.96%
HSBC HOLDINGS 1.66%715.8 Cours en différé.-6.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.03%9232 Cours en clôture.0.13%
VICAT 0.18%54.3 Cours en temps réel.-17.46%
VILMORIN & CIE 0.88%57.4 Cours en temps réel.-35.02%
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 2 800 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Résultat net 2018 72,0 M
Dette 2018 635 M
Rendement 2018 1,62%
PER 2018 14,41
PER 2019 12,27
VE / CA 2018 0,59x
VE / CA 2019 0,55x
Capitalisation 1 025 M
