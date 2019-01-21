Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bourbon    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON (GBB)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

BOURBON : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec CM CIC Market Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
21/01/2019 | 10:29

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
CONTRACTE AVEC CM-CIC Market Solutions

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société BOURBON CORPORATION à CM-CIC Market Solutions, à la date du 31 décembre 2018 les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  •    75 513            titres
     
  • 173 059,16 €   en espèces

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  •    69 478            titres
     
  • 181 447,84 €   en espèces


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOURBON
10:29BOURBON : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec CM CIC Market ..
GL
18/01Schlumberger fait mieux que prévu, optimiste pour l'international
RE
14/01BOURBON : Oddo BHF abaisse son objectif de cours
AO
03/01AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Nestlé, Ceconomy, Siemens, SFS, SAF-Holland...
03/01EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Semiconducteurs, Danone, Bourbon, Apple, Tesla...
03/01BOURSE DE PARIS : Le roi Apple est nu, tout un symbole
03/01Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Jeudi 3 janvier 2019
AO
03/01BOURBON : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
03/01BOURBON : renouvellement du waiver général avec les créanciers
AO
03/01BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOURBON
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 683 M
EBIT 2018 -222 M
Résultat net 2018 -328 M
Dette 2018 1 500 M
Rendement 2018 2,86%
PER 2018 -
PER 2019
VE / CA 2018 2,59x
VE / CA 2019 2,44x
Capitalisation 271 M
Graphique BOURBON
Durée : Période :
Bourbon : Graphique analyse technique Bourbon | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOURBON
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,76 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 65%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Monnoyeur Director
Christian Lefèvre Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOURBON2.04%308
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED19.00%4 488
SUBSEA 713.53%3 664
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING8.37%3 465
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY20.83%3 029
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC17.61%1 756
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
280 772 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.