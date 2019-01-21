BOURBON : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec CM CIC Market Solutions

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

CONTRACTE AVEC CM-CIC Market Solutions

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société BOURBON CORPORATION à CM-CIC Market Solutions, à la date du 31 décembre 2018 les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

75 513 titres



173 059,16 € en espèces

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

69 478 titres



181 447,84 € en espèces

