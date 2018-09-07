BOURBON : Mise à disposition du rapport financier du 1er semestre 2018

Paris, le 7 septembre 2018

Mise à disposition du rapport financier du 1er semestre 2018

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) son rapport financier du 1er semestre 2018.

Ce document est disponible sur le site internet de BOURBON dans la rubrique Investisseurs/informations réglementées - « Rapports financiers ».

