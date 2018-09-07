Connexion
BOURBON (GBB)

BOURBON (GBB)
BOURBON : Mise à disposition du rapport financier du 1er semestre 2018

07/09/2018 | 11:56

Paris, le 7 septembre 2018

Mise à disposition du rapport financier du 1er semestre 2018

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) son  rapport financier du 1er semestre 2018.

Ce document est disponible sur le site internet de BOURBON dans la rubrique Investisseurs/informations réglementées - « Rapports financiers ».



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 730 M
EBIT 2018 -216 M
Résultat net 2018 -323 M
Dette 2018 1 434 M
Rendement 2018 2,39%
PER 2018 -
PER 2019
VE / CA 2018 2,41x
VE / CA 2019 2,15x
Capitalisation 324 M
Graphique BOURBON
Durée : Période :
Bourbon : Graphique analyse technique Bourbon | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOURBON
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Monnoyeur Director
Agnès Pannier-Runacher Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOURBON-40.29%377
SUBSEA 7-9.39%4 439
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING1.14%4 074
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED38.68%4 020
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY56.08%3 923
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 321
