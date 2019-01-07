Connexion
Burelle S.A. : bilan du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2018

07/01/2019 | 18:17

BURELLE S.A.
19, boulevard Jules Carteret
69007 Lyon
S.A au capital de 27 799 725 €
RCS : Lyon 785 386 319

BILAN DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE AVEC EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Burelle SA à la société Exane BNP Paribas à compter du 9 septembre 2004, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité au 31 décembre 2018 :

  •           2 475 actions
  •    3 570 019 euros

Au 30 juin 2018, le compte de liquidité disposait des moyens suivants :

  •           1 913 actions
  •    4 088 157 euros


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Burelle S.A. via Globenewswire
