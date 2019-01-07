Burelle S.A. : bilan du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2018

BURELLE S.A.

19, boulevard Jules Carteret

69007 Lyon

S.A au capital de 27 799 725 €

RCS : Lyon 785 386 319

BILAN DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE AVEC EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Burelle SA à la société Exane BNP Paribas à compter du 9 septembre 2004, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité au 31 décembre 2018 :

2 475 actions

3 570 019 euros

Au 30 juin 2018, le compte de liquidité disposait des moyens suivants :

1 913 actions

4 088 157 euros

