Burelle S.A. : doirts de vote au 30 septembre 2018

BURELLE SA

Société anonyme au capital de 27 799 725 euros

Siège social : 19, boulevard Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON

R.C.S. : Lyon 785 386 319

Direction générale : 1, rue François 1er · 75008 Paris · France

Tél : +33 (0)1 40 87 65 00

DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2018

Date Nombre d'actions composant

le capital social Nombre de droits de vote BRUT Nombre de droits de vote NET 30 septembre 2018 1 853 315 3 198 659 3 103 287

