Burelle S.A. : doirts de vote au 30 septembre 2018

05/10/2018 | 08:01

BURELLE SA
Société anonyme au capital de 27 799 725  euros
Siège social : 19, boulevard  Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON
R.C.S. : Lyon 785 386 319

Direction générale : 1, rue François 1er · 75008 Paris · France
Tél : +33 (0)1 40 87 65 00

DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2018

Date Nombre d'actions composant
 le capital social 		Nombre de droits de vote BRUT Nombre de droits de vote NET
30 septembre 2018 1 853 315 3 198 659 3 103 287


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Burelle S.A. via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur BURELLE
08:01BURELLE S.A. : doirts de vote au 30 septembre 2018
GL
31/08BURELLE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
31/08BURELLE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
31/07BURELLE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
31/07BURELLE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
30/07BURELLE S.A. : mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018
GL
30/07BURELLE : un premier semestre solide
CF
30/07BURELLE S.A. : Résultat part du groupe à 134 millions d'euros (+9,5 %)
GL
30/07BURELLE : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
19/07PLASTIC OMNIUM : cède sa division environnement à Latour Capital et bpi
RE
Plus d'actualités
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean Burelle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Burelle Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul-Henry Lemarié Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Henri Moulard Independent Director
Dominique Léger Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BURELLE-3.94%0
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO LTD-15.84%5 890
PLASTIC OMNIUM-19.59%5 459
LINAMAR CORPORATION-16.94%3 085
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.6.01%1 073
UNIPRES CORP-25.04%948
