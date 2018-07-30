Connexion
Burelle S.A. : mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

30/07/2018 | 18:32

BURELLE SA

Société Anonyme au capital de  27 799 725 €
Siège social : 19, boulevard Jules Carteret - 69007 LYON
RCS : 785 386 319 Lyon

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel 2018 de Burelle SA est disponible :

- sur le site internet www.burelle.com sous l'onglet 'Publications', 'Informations réglementées' ;

- sur simple demande adressée par courrier à l'adresse suivante :

   Burelle SA,  1 rue François 1er 75008 Paris - Tél 01 40 87 65 00



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Burelle S.A. via Globenewswire
